Boy, 17, Found Shot To Death In Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death on Friday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood in the Southwest Side.
Titus Jackson was discovered unresponsive at 6:23 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Washtenaw with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and buttocks, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:36 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
