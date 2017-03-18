Bulls Beat Jazz, 95-86

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 22 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 95-86 on Saturday night.

In their second game without Dwyane Wade, who will miss the remainder of the season with a broken elbow, the Bulls leaned on their second team. Denzel Valentine, who had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

George Hill scored 18 points for Utah, while Gordon Hayward had 14. Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The Bulls, who beat Utah 85-77 on Nov. 17, swept the season series the first time since 2009-10.

Valentine’s 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 75-73 lead with 7:21 remaining. Chicago never trailed again, scoring 34 points in the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert’s five blocks were one shy of a season best. He had six on Jan. 26 against the Los Angeles Lakers. . G Shelvin Mack (left ankle sprain) missed his eighth straight game, F Derrick Favors (left knee bone contusion) missed his sixth, and G Rodney Hood (right knee soreness) missed his second.

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg said that G Cameron Payne (sore right foot) should hopefully rejoin the team on Monday. . Nikola Mirotic expressed surprise at starting Saturday. “Three or four games ago, basically I didn’t play,” Mirotic, who finished with five points, said before the game. “I know most of you guys are surprised to see me starting, I know that. I agree.”

MONITORING THE MADNESS

Jazz coach Quin Snyder took time pregame to offer his praise to Northwestern coach Chris Collins, who he coached as an assistant at Duke from 1993-96. “Terrific,” Snyder answered when asked about the job Collins has done. “And it’s not surprising. It’s exciting to see what they’re doing.” No. 8 Northwestern fell to No. 1 Gonzaga 79-73 Saturday in Salt Lake City.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Bulls: At the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

