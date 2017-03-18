Chicago Med Students Stage ‘Die-In’ Over Republican Health Care Plan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Medical students staged a die-in Saturday afternoon on the Federal Plaza over the move to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
About 100 people, mostly med students, laid on the cold concrete for 24 seconds to represent the 24 million people the Congressional Budget Office said would lose health care under the proposed Republican plan.
Jacob Pierce, a Northwestern medical student who helped organize the event, said students of the field must give their input on the new health care bill.
“As medical students we’re going to inherit the system that this bill would put into place. I think a lot of people here believe that system does not represent what we want out of the health care system,” he said.
Pierce acknowledged that the ACA is imperfect, but said the replacement plan could mean death for some.