No. 8 Northwestern Basketball Faces Off Against No. 1 Gonzaga

EVANSTON (CBS) — The Northwestern University men’s basketball team wants to keep its magical season going on Saturday afternoon as they face number one-seed Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.
The team made history twice this week, making March Madness for the first time and winning its first game against Vanderbilt. Former university basketball players such as Bill McKinney are thankful to be a part of this year’s big dance.
“It made me feel what I thought for many years when I was there, that Northwestern could be on the same level as a Duke, a Stanford, a Vanderbilt, some of the academic schools,” he said.
Current players, such as guard Scottie Lindsey, understand the significance of this year’s tournament to fans and alums. However, he thinks his team is not feeling too much pressure.
“We’re just trying to figure out what the game plan will be and go out there, play hard and see what happens,” Lindsay said.
The city of Evanston will host three official watch parties on Saturday at The Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, the Chandler-Newberger Community Center and the Robert Crown Center.
University alums also received an e-mail showing nearly 30 other official watch parties stretching from Seattle to London.