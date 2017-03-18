Northwestern Coach Chris Collins Receives Technical Foul After Arguing Missed Call Late In Second Half

Bryan Altman

Update: The NCAA has issued a statement on the missed call by the officials, stating that the officials “missed a rules violation,” but also reaffirming the officials’ decision to issue a technical foul to Chris Collins on the play.

Here is the NCAA’s statement on the missed basket-interference call against Gonzaga amid Northwestern’s second-half run. pic.twitter.com/JOsCuKwCEW — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2017

—

The Northwestern Wildcats looked all but dead with the No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs leading by upwards of 20 points at times during the first half.

But the newcomers to the NCAA Tournament proved that they weren’t going to go quietly in the second half and made an impressive run 23-8 run to cut Gonzaga’s lead to just five.

Northwestern had the ball and a chance to cut the Bulldogs lead to just one possession, but Gonzaga big man Zach Collins rejected Northwestern’s Dererk Pardon’s layup attempt, but Collins’ hand was inside of the cylinder, which is illegal.

The refs missed the call, however, resulting in Collins stepping onto the court to confront the official, at which point the ref called a technical on Collins.

Gonzaga made the pair of free throws and were able to extend their lead to seven, which ultimately would seriously damage Northwestern’s attempt at a comeback.

The Wildcats kept it close up until the last minute, but Gonzaga was able to prevail for a 79-73 win over Northwestern, punching their ticket to their third consecutive Sweet 16 in the process.