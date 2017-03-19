Park Forest Mayor Declared March 19 ‘Officer Timothy Strong Day’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Park Forest officials are marking a milestone for an officer they say has served as an inspiration to others.
Exactly one year ago, March 19th, Park Forest Police Officer Timothy Jones got a call that changed everything — a break-in at a vacant home, which ended in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.
Jones was shot three times, including once in the head. Mayor John Austinburg says Jones survived beating the odds.
“Tim has demonstrated integrity, resolve and an unwillingness to give up in a very difficult and ongoing recovery process, serving as an inspiration for many.”
A ceremony was held at St. Irenaeus Church on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary and to thank everyone who has helped Jones in his recovery.
Jones is a second generation police officer.