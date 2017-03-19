Police: 2 Dead, 9 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

One man was killed and another wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on the South Side. The men — ages 24 and 27 — were standing in the backyard of a home in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when another male opened fire. The younger man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the “face area,” and was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Titus Jackson was discovered unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest, leg and buttocks at 6:23 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Washtenaw, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Jackson, who lived in the Lawndale neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:36 p.m.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 35-year-old woman was walking in the 4700 block of North Virginia when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the right thigh, police said. Her condition was stabilized at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

At 9:21 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 5900 block of South Sangamon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood when shots were fired and he was struck in the left leg and the right side of his face, police said. The driver took him to St. Bernard Hospital, and the man was later transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. She was walking on the sidewalk with a group of people about 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero when someone fired shots from a black car, police said. The girl was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a graze wound to her buttocks. Her condition had stabilized.

At 5:04 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest in a backyard in the 7200 block of South Paulina in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was able to run from the shooting and was eventually picked up by paramedics and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

About that same time, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right hand in the 7200 block of South Talman in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He later showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives were investigating whether those two shootings — the West Englewood and Marquette Park incidents — were related.

Two men were wounded in a shooting about 3 p.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood. They were in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when they were approached by at least one person who shot at them, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center, while a 33-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to South Shore Hospital, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital. They were both listed in serious condition.

The weekend’s first nonfatal shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. An 18-year-old woman was standing outside in the 1300 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV with several females inside pulled up, and at least one of them opened fire, police said. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Last weekend, five men were killed and 15 other people were wounded in citywide shootings. More than 600 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2017.

