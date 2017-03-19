Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen And More React To Chuck Berry’s Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chuck Berry, often called “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died on Saturday at the age of 90.
The loss of the music legend prompted a host of reactions from Hollywood and the music industry across the globe. Many flocked to social media to mourn his death.
Springsteen tweeted again a short while later adding, “This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.”
The Jacksons also paid tribute to Berry on Twitter, thanking the singer for casting “one of the longest shadows” in music.
In two more tweets, the Rolling Stones said, “Chuck Berry was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. Chuck Berry’s songs will live forever.”
“He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers,” Jagger wrote. “His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever.”
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys:
Music producer, musician and former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson also took to Twitter. “To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u.”
Some of Berry’s best, most influential hits include “Johnny B. Goode,” “Maybellene,” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”
He was found unresponsive by the St. Charles County police and pronounced dead minutes later.