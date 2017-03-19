Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen And More React To Chuck Berry’s Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chuck Berry, often called “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died on Saturday at the age of 90.

The loss of the music legend prompted a host of reactions from Hollywood and the music industry across the globe. Many flocked to social media to mourn his death.

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Springsteen tweeted again a short while later adding, “This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.”

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

The Jacksons also paid tribute to Berry on Twitter, thanking the singer for casting “one of the longest shadows” in music.

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

Legend. Architect. He built the tools that built the house. Rock on forever. #RIP Chuck Berry A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was a true pioneer of rock'n'roll & a massive influence. pic.twitter.com/RT4NZH3KeQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

In two more tweets, the Rolling Stones said, “Chuck Berry was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. Chuck Berry’s songs will live forever.”

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

“He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers,” Jagger wrote. “His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever.”

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys:

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

So sad ~ with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era 🙏. He was one of the best and my inspiration 🎸, a true character indeed. pic.twitter.com/OnT8YXZpPn — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 18, 2017

Music producer, musician and former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson also took to Twitter. “To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u.”

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Some of Berry’s best, most influential hits include “Johnny B. Goode,” “Maybellene,” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

He was found unresponsive by the St. Charles County police and pronounced dead minutes later.