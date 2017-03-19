Roskam Opposes Parts Of Trump’s Proposed Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wheaton Republican Peter Roskam said there are some parts of President Trump’s proposed budget that he and others in Congress are likely to fight.

Roskam says he’s all for more secure borders, but he thinks a costly 50 ft. wall along the entire U.S. border with Mexico isn’t practical.

And he expects the majority of Congress to feel the same way.

“Do I think it’s going to be a massive wall? No. Do I think it’s going to be a more secure border? Yes.”

Congressman Roskam is also against massive cuts to medical research and Great Lakes preservation, but he is among lawmakers who don’t believe the Congressional Budget Office estimate about how many people would lose health insurance under the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“The Congressional Budget Office is only evaluating part of the plan. Now, it’s the only part that they can evaluate, in fairness to them, because it’s the only part that’s moving through Congress right now.”

He says pulling the rug out from under people is not acceptable.