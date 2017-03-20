Ald. Deb Mell’s Office Burglarized In Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Deb Mell’s 33rd Ward office in the Albany Park neighborhood was burglarized early Monday on the Northwest Side, police said.
About 3:25 a.m., the male suspect broke in through a glass pane front door at the ward office at 3001 W. Irving Park Rd., authorities said.
He made off with what is thought to be computer equipment, according to Chicago Police.
No one was in custody early Monday as Area North detectives investigated.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)