Cubs Prospect Eloy Jimenez Out 3 Weeks With Bone Bruise

By Bruce Levine–

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — Cubs minor league outfielder Eloy Jimenez, a top prospect in the organization, will miss three weeks with a bone bruise in the right shoulder. Jimenez was injured late last week on an awkward throw from the outfied, and an MRI and CT scan confirmed the bone bruise, general manager Jed Hoyer said Monday.

“We will rest him for three weeks,” Hoyer said. “The cuff and labrum look great. He will be a little late into the season. All and all, we feel it’s pretty good news.

“He had been a little bit sore in that area. That throw was off on his mechanics a bit. That kind of pushed things over the edge. We need to get the soreness out and get him back out there.”

The 20-year-old Jimenez is a power hitter who has played well this spring, hitting .321 with two homers in 28 at-bats. Along with fellow promising prospects Ian Happ and Jeimer Candelario, Jimenez is one of three players that many rival scouts have been tracking and evaluating. They all have piqued the interest of other clubs.

There’s no structural damage, Hoyer said, adding the Cubs aren’t sure where Jimenez will open his minor league season at.

“We don’t know because he is going to sit out for a while,” Hoyer said. “We love the way he swings the bat and carries himself. The ball comes off like very few in the game as far as velocity off of the bat. I thought he had a great camp for a 20-year-old kid.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.