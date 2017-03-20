Durbin Reading Up On Gorsuch’s Judicial Opinions History

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, went to Capitol Hill for his first day of hearings.
WBBM’s Nancy Harty talked with Senator Dick Durbin, who will be voting on his nomination.
Durbin says he’s been reading up on Gorsuch’s history of judicial opinions.
“You can’t get a very straight answer on asking about issues because a nominee will say, ‘I can’t tell you, I may have to rule on that someday.'” “So you have to look at his actual court cases to see how he’s ruled in the past; what are his principles, what are his values, who’s side is he on?”
The Democrat says he plans to ask why Gorsuch frequently ruled in favor of corporations. If approved by a majority of the Judiciary Committee, which Durbin sits on, the nomination heads to the full Senate, where Republicans will need at least eight Democrats to vote for confirmation.
Durbin says he hasn’t made up his mind yet.