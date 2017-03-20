Man Charged In With Forcing Woman In Trunk; Raping And Kidnapping Her

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with carjacking a woman in Wrigleyville, forcing her into the trunk, and raping her, before leading police on a chase that ended in West Pullman.

Jarqueese O’Brian Henigan was charged with a half-dozen felonies on Saturday, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, armed habitual criminal, and possession of a controlled substance.

Chicago police identified him as the man who approached a 24-year-old woman in the back yard of an apartment building in the 3700 block of North Fremont Street on March 9, pointed a gun at her, forced her into the garage, and stole her debit card, purse, phone, and keys.

Henigan then allegedly forced the woman into the trunk of her car, and sexually assaulted her, and then demanded the PIN for her debit card, before driving to several ATMs.

When he was unable to withdraw money from at least two ATMs, he opened the trunk, and pointed a gun at the woman’s head, threatening to kill her if he couldn’t get any money at the next ATM.

After that, Henigan allegedly managed to withdraw $40 from an ATM. Police later began chasing the stolen car, and Henigan crashed into a tree in the 11500 block of South Throop Street, prosecutors said.

Police said Henigan fled the scene after the crash, and the victim as able to escape and call for help. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment of minor injuries.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Amari Dawson said Henigan’s fingerprints were found in the car, and during two of the stops, he was recorded on surveillance video.

Investigators said they used facial recognition software to identify Henigan. He also allegedly left digital footprints on the victim’s phone, which he allegedly used to get directions on Google Maps. An address he gave police when he was arrested matched one found on the phone.

Police have said the attack might be connected to another, and investigators are trying to determine if Henigan matches the profile of the attacker in two other incidents.

Henigan appeared before Cook County Judge Laura Sullivan on Sunday, and was ordered held without bail.