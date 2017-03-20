Mendoza: Gov. Rauner Stashing Money For Potential Government Shutdown

(CBS) — The latest verbal sparring between Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza involves a bit of name-calling.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has the latest from the Loop.
The finger-pointing has gotten almost surreal. At an appearance at the City Club of Chicago on Monday, Mendoza said Rauner has been “squirreling away” money in special funds, in anticipation of a state government shutdown.
A Rauner spokesperson says Mendoza’s comments are “pathetic.” The Rauner representative says the comptroller is being hypocritical and saying anything to distract attention from her office using taxpayer money to buy an SUV while cutting funds to human services.
“This governor loves to deflect blame because he – I think he suffers from Rauner-itis: the inability to accept responsibility for any problem,” Mendoza shot back. “Unfortunately, that can continue and it’s going to be a disease that infects a lot of people.”
She adds: “I am immune to it.”
Mendoza, a Democrat, successfully ran against a Rauner-backed Republican candidate for comptroller last year. Rauner has been at odds with the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly over a long-term state budget.