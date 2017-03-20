Police Plan Greater Presence Around Wrigley Field As Cubs Season Opens

(CBS) — Fans heading to Wrigley Field to see the Chicago Cubs play early this spring can expect a larger security presence.

Chicago police announced the beefed-up security Monday evening during the annual community meeting with neighbors.

As construction equipment helps strengthen parts of this ballpark, Chicago police say they’ll be doing the same around Wrigley Field.

“That first week you can anticipate a greater police presence,” Chicago Police Deputy Patrol Chief Al Nagode said.

Police didn’t share many specifics on what that presence would look like, only that it comes with the higher profile of the Cubs winning the World Series after a historic drought.

CPD says there are no known threats. Officials say the presence could change on a case-by-case basis though the season — some visible, some undercover, all coordinated with the Cubs and federal law enforcement.

As for the grounds in and outside the stadium, that’s still a work in progress.

Still, Ward 44 Ald. Tom Tunney says he’s confident the ballpark will be ready for the April 10 home opener.

Mild weather has helped work crews. The work is far from over, and will continue through 2018.