A Look At The Future Of Home And Housewares

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday is the last day for the International Home and Housewares Show at McCormick Place.

It’s not open to the public, but 60,000 people have been in Chicago showing off their wares, many of them not even on the market yet. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

You know that regular chopping machine?

“It takes your salsa from a great, chunky salsa to almost baby food if you do it – let it run just a couple of cycles.”

Marybeth Brault of Hamilton Beach demonstrates the Smart Chop Food Processor.

“What this does – it has this insert right here. Once the food gets to the right size it drops out and you can’t over-process it,” Brault said. “You simply press this button.”

How much would you pay for it?

Wait, don’t answer yet. Don’t answer because we can’t hear you.

But Marybeth Brault will tell you how much it is.

“This is $39.99 and will be available in August or September.”

How about a “smart” table that can keep your beverages cold, your electronics charge and plays your favorite tunes?

It comes from New York and it’s billed as a smart coffee table, said Catherine Reinhard of Storebound.

“It has a refrigerator drawer that keeps your beverages ice cold. It has charging ports on the side so you can charge your laptop. And it has two USB ports as well so you can charge your phone and your connected devices.

“It has LED lights on the bottom. And one of the most exciting things is that it has bluetooth-connected speakers so you can connect to your phone and play your music through the Sobro.”

The table is called the Sobro.

“We feel that it’s for bros of all ages.”