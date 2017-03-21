Chicago Aldermen Troubled By Gun, Sex Offender Registry System

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago aldermen seem dismayed by the way police are informing local residents about sex offenders and gun offenders living on their blocks.
Aldermen from two city council committees worry that not enough people are informed when such offenders move into their neighborhoods.
The Department of Corrections is supposed to inform the Chicago Police Department when an inmate is released, and Ald. Scott Waguespack wanted to know how that actually happens.
“What’s the notification look like when you get it – an email, a letter, a carbon copy form?”
Finance Committee Chairman, Ald. Ed Burke said he is “incredulous” that the city has registered only about 1,500 gun offenders, with another 500 who are supposed to register.
But it is up to the offenders to go into their police district and register.