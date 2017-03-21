LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Report: David Ross Cubs Saga To Get The Hollywood Treatment

March 21, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Bio, Cubs, David Ross, hollywood

(CBS) — How’s this for a story pitch? An aging athlete gets one last shot at a World Series championship while spending his final season with Chicago’s Lovable Losers.

Well, that actually happened to retired Cubs catcher David Ross, and now it’s on track to become a sports biopic, the Hollywood Reporter says. 

The basis of the movie, developed by Radar Pictures, is Ross’s forthcoming biography, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Agesco-written with Don Yaeger and featuring a forward by Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.

Ross, 40, was a veteran player and emotional anchor as the Cubs made their way through a historic year and postseason in 2016 before finally winning it all in Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. Ross — affectionately known as “Grandpa Rossy” — himself came through in that final cliffhanger of a contest.

Since retiring, Ross has been keeping busy. He is currently on “Dancing with the Stars.”

 

 

