Report: David Ross Cubs Saga To Get The Hollywood Treatment

(CBS) — How’s this for a story pitch? An aging athlete gets one last shot at a World Series championship while spending his final season with Chicago’s Lovable Losers.
Well, that actually happened to retired Cubs catcher David Ross, and now it’s on track to become a sports biopic, the Hollywood Reporter says.
The basis of the movie, developed by Radar Pictures, is Ross’s forthcoming biography, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages, co-written with Don Yaeger and featuring a forward by Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.
Ross, 40, was a veteran player and emotional anchor as the Cubs made their way through a historic year and postseason in 2016 before finally winning it all in Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. Ross — affectionately known as “Grandpa Rossy” — himself came through in that final cliffhanger of a contest.
Since retiring, Ross has been keeping busy. He is currently on “Dancing with the Stars.”