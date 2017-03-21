Illinois Treasurer To Auction Off Unclaimed Property

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of valuables and collectibles that have gone unclaimed for years will be auctioned off starting next week by the state of Illinois.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said his office’s annual auction of unclaimed property will be held March 27 to 31.
The auction includes more than 500 items people might have left behind in safe deposit boxes or bank accounts.
The state takes possession of such forgotten items when banks and other private entities try for at least five years to find the owner without success. They are then listed on the state treasurer’s icash website, and put up for auction when they’ve gone unclaimed for 10 years.
Among the interesting items up for auction are a dozen 1941 Gum Inc. World War II “Uncle Sam” trading cards. Bidding will start at $112.
Other items include red seal two dollar bills, watches, gold jewelry, comic books, baseball cards, Cracker Jack cards, and valuable coins.
In total, the items up for auction this year are worth about $32,000.