Lollapalooza 4-Day Passes Quickly Sell Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — Well that didn’t take long. About two hours after they went on sale Tuesday morning, four-day tickets to Lollapalooza 2017 are sold out.

Four-day general admission tickets, priced at $335 plus fees, became available for purchase at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., they were sold out, Lollapalooza reps announced on Twitter.

4-Day GA Tickets for #Lolla 2017 are SOLD OUT. VIP, Platinum and Hotel Packages are still on sale! https://t.co/QwnmElOyqv pic.twitter.com/qQQfq6Wioj — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2017

If you missed out on these passes, there is hope. One-day general admission tickets, priced at $120 plus fees, and one-day VIP tickets, $650 plus fees, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The general admission pass offers admittance to Grant Park for one day of the festival; the VIP ticket offers the same admittance with special access and amenities.

Lolla, slated to hit the city August 3-6, has grown into an annual festival in Chicago, as well as other countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and France. It remains one of the premier destinations for music fans in the U.S. and abroad.

The long-awaited lineup will also be revealed on Wednesday, at 6 a.m.

We don’t want to get any hopes up, but we have an inkling that Chance the Rapper may appear on that list.

Yea I'd say go buy the #lolla ticket #Lollapalooza — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 21, 2017

Headliner material.