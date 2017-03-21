Man Charged With Shooting Outside Niles Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with shooting another man outside a bar early Sunday in north suburban Niles.
Alen Hurem, 26, was ordered held without bond on Monday for the 4 a.m. attack in the parking lot of Chasers Sports Bar & Grill at 9003 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Niles police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.
An officer on patrol saw a disturbance, then heard a gunshot and saw someone running away from the lot, police said.
A 28-year-old Lincolnwood man had been shot in the torso. His condition was stabilized at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.
The officer chased and arrested the suspect about a block away. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene in the 9000 block of Churchill Circle, police said.
Hurem, a Des Plaines resident, was charged with attempted murder. His next court date is April 12.
