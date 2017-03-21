Man Tried To Abduct 15-Year-Old Girl In Lockport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl Monday morning in southwest suburban Lockport.

The teen was waiting for her bus on Oak Avenue near Green Garden in Lockport Township about 6:30 a.m. when a small, silver, four-door vehicle pulled up and parked near her, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

An older white man with short, gray hair got out of the vehicle, approached her and grabbed her around the waist, according to the sheriff’s office. He then tried to pull her into the car.

The girl was able to break free and run home, according to the sheriff’s office. She was the only person at the bus stop at the time, and she was not injured.

The vehicle had several large rust spots on it, especially on the trunk, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl told deputies she had seen the same vehicle near her bus stop before, and the same man had offered her a ride.

Deputies have increased their presence in the area and around nearby schools, according to the sheriff’s office. The local school districts have been notified.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s investigation division at (815) 727-8574 or after business hours, call the non-emergency number at (815) 727-8575.

