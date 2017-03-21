Rauner, Mendoza Clashing Over Taxpayer Money

March 21, 2017 11:30 AM By Craig Dellimore
CHICAGO (CBS) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza accused Gov. Bruce Rauner of holding money and special funds in the event of a government shutdown over the budget.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Rauner called the charge “pathetic” and “hypocritical.”

The Gov. himself was only a bit less pointed.

“She’s part of the system and part of the problem, and now the Comptroller is working with others to create a crisis,” he said. “It’s clear they’re working to create a crisis, shut down the government, cause a crisis — that’s what’s going on.”

Mendoza said the Gov. is deflecting attention from his own actions and refusing to take responsibility.

