Report: Jerry Krause, Architect Of Bulls 6 Championships, Dies At 77

(CBS) Jerry Krause, the former Bulls general manager who was the architect of the organization’s six NBA titles in the 1990s, has died at 77, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Krause served as the Bulls’ general manager/executive vice president for basketball operations from 1985-2003 and was a two-time league executive of the year. He had been battling health problems for years, including osteomyelitis, the Tribune reported.
Krause’s resume makes him the most successful general manager in Chicago sports history. While Krause inherited Michael Jordan upon taking over in 1985, he made a long line of shrewd moves to build a championship team around Jordan. His best moves included maneuvering on draft night in 1987 to select Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, two foundational pieces as the Bulls rose to prominence. Krause also hired Phil Jackson out of the Continental Basketball League in 1987 to be an assistant coach and later promoted him to head coach in 1989.
Krause is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in the contributor category.
In his years after leaving the Bulls, Krause had done work as a baseball scout, most recently for the Diamondbacks before retiring from that role last year. Krause had also gotten his start in baseball as a scout with the Cubs in the early 1960s, and he worked for the White Sox before chairman Jerry Reinsdorf asked him to be the Bulls’ general manager in 1985.
Krause was raised in the Chicago neighborhood of Albany Park.