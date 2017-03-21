Report: Tim Anderson, White Sox Agree To 6-Year Extension

(CBS) The White Sox have ensured that Tim Anderson will be their shortstop of the future.
The sides have agreed to a six-year extension that’s worth $25 million, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday morning. The deal also includes two club options tacked on to the first six years, so it could be worth more than $51 million if the White Sox pick up both of those, Nightengale reported
With this agreement, the White Sox have bought out the 23-year-old Anderson’s arbitration years and the first two years of his free agency.
Anderson hit .283 with nine homers, 30 RBIs and a .738 OPS in 99 games as a rookie in 2016.