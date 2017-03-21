Teacher Fired For Trying To Force Student To Stand For Pledge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eisenhower High School, in Blue Island, has fired a teacher for comments he allegedly made to a student who refuses to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports driver’s education teacher Vince Ziebarth, known to students as Mr. Z, allegedly told the student on two occasions that he can’t drive with him unless the student stands for the pledge.
Last fall, the same student, 15-year-old Shemar Cooper, chose to sit during the pledge for personal reasons, and a Spanish teacher who tried to force the issue was reprimanded. The boy’s mother, Kelly Porter, said Ziebarth had to go.
“Did he not learn from the incident that occurred in September? Why did he think he’s invincible, that he can harass my son?” “He got what he deserved. I’m not being mean, but think about it. September 2nd, when this whole incident originally started, the teacher was suspended. You know, they had to go through this humiliation, being embarrassed, being put on the news. The teachers should have learned their lessons then, you know? Don’t violate children’s rights.”
Some students at Eisenhower started a petition on change.org demanding Ziebarth be brought back. More than 300 people have signed the petition.
“One of the kids actually stood up in the classroom and yelled at Shemar ‘You got Mr. Z fired!’ and he and my son got into a big argument. So I’m just hoping it doesn’t escalate any further,” she said.
WBBM has been unable to reach Ziebarth for comment.