Watch: Javy Baez Had Another Amazing Javy Baez Moment With Ridiculous Slide In Puerto Rico’s WBC Semifinal Win

(CBS) As amazing as it was, it was also just par for the course for Javier Baez.
In the fourth inning of Puerto Rico’s eventual 4-3 win in 11 innings against the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic semifinals on Monday night, Baez broke for third. After originally being called out, replay review confirmed that Baez’s sliding gymnastics had led to him beating the throw.
On Wednesday, Baez and Puerto Rico will face the winner of the USA-Japan game in the championship. Baez will then report back to the Cubs.