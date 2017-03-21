White Sox Option Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada To Triple-A Among 5 Roster Moves

(CBS) As spring training starts to wind down, the White Sox have sent several of their headlining prospects back to the minor league.
Right-hander Lucas Giolito, right-hander Carson Fulmer, right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and infielder Yoan Moncada have been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Additionally, right-hander Michael Kopech has been assigned to minor league camp.
Giolito had a 5.59 ERA in 9 2/3 innings this spring, while Lopez had a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. Both were acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals in December.
Fulmer had a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings. Moncada impressed, hitting .317 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 17 games this spring.
Kopech had a 7.50 ERA in six innings.