White Sox Option Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada To Triple-A Among 5 Roster Moves

March 21, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Carson Fulmer, Chicago White Sox, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Yoan Moncada

(CBS) As spring training starts to wind down, the White Sox have sent several of their headlining prospects back to the minor league.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito, right-hander Carson Fulmer, right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and infielder Yoan Moncada have been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Additionally, right-hander Michael Kopech has been assigned to minor league camp.

Giolito had a 5.59 ERA in 9 2/3 innings this spring, while Lopez had a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. Both were acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals in December.

Fulmer had a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings. Moncada impressed, hitting .317 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 17 games this spring.

Kopech had a 7.50 ERA in six innings.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia