Why Traveling This Summer Will Be Like Never Before

Sponsored Content Provided By Great Falls Airport Authority

For anyone who wants to experience the authentic American West and its unspoiled wilderness and stirring past, Montana may be the last frontier. In 1805, Lewis and Clark first discovered the rivers, ravines and rejuvenating fresh air of Montana’s Great Falls. More than 200 years later, America once again has the opportunity for the discovery of a lifetime. Back by popular demand this summer, United Airlines offers direct flights from Chicago O’Hare to Great Falls, Montana – where you can discover a vacation overflowing with adventure and submerged in relaxation. Just far enough from the crowded streets of Chicago, a remarkable journey awaits. Book your ticket now to explore seven must-see sights in Montana’s beautiful Big Sky Country.



1. Great Falls, Gateway to Montana

Great Falls is a fascinating city that not only provides access to a variety of exceptional destinations but is also rich in art, history and Old West charm. Stroll through the unique shops, and art galleries. To make the most of the warm weather, discover refreshing fun for the whole family at Electric city Water Park. As you plunge down 20-foot-tall water slides or lounge poolside beneath an evening sun, every minute will be a well-earned reward. Tucked just inside the city’s border, spend a pleasant evening at Great Falls Giant Springs State Park. Visit the fish hatcheries, stroll the grounds or relax in the cool grass while you picnic until the sun sets on one the largest springs in North America. For dinner, you’ll be welcomed at one of the area’s wonderful family-owned restaurants, where you can enjoy the local specialty, Montana-raised beef.

2. Great Falls Voyagers

Watch the “stars of tomorrow” play to victory as you take in a baseball game with the Great Falls Voyagers. The Voyagers are the Short Season Rookie Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, so you’ll feel right at home enjoying the game in the stands with a hot dog and like-minded fans.

3. Western Art

If you’re an art aficionado, visit the world’s most immersive experience into the life and art of Charles Marion Russell (1864-1926) at the C.M. Russell Museum. Walk in his shoes as you explore the gallery or his preserved home and studio. As the foremost artist of the American West, Russell’s sketches, wax sculptures and million-dollar paintings of cowboys, Indians, and landscapes will bring the past to life around you.

4. Unforgettable History

Just down the road, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center presents an array of authentic American history. The center hosts the West’s largest display of artifacts and exhibits about the expedition, details noteworthy encounters the explorers had with Plains Indians and even offers to outfit your kids in genuine explorer costumes so that they can live the story themselves. As you gaze out over the mesmerizing Missouri River while watching a re-enactment of expedition highlights at the outdoor amphitheater, you’ll understand why this is history you’ll never forget.

5. Lasting Experience

For those who want to get their steps in, River’s Edge Trail offers 60 miles of paved trail and 25 miles of single-track mountain biking. Afterward, soak up the last delightful drops of this journey with a well-deserved refresher at one of four microbreweries.

6. Glacier National Park – Crown of the Continent

U.S. Route 89 takes you directly from Great Falls to Glacier National Park. The eastern Many Glacier entrance opens to the densest population of brilliant white glaciers, sapphire blue lakes, and wildflowers in all their glorious colors emerging from the forest floor. Waterfalls tumble into green valleys, and hundreds of lakes reflect Montana’s vast skies. There are also more glaciers in this park than anywhere else in the continental United States, dozens of them to awe you with their chilling beauty. And this land abounds with wildlife so you might catch a glimpse of wolves, a family of bears, or even eagles swooping down from the treetops.

7. Nature’s Finest

If you prefer the earth beneath your fee, there is nothing more authentically Montana than the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Just west of Great Falls, you can hike “The Bob” and its more than 1.5 million acres of unspoiled backcountry while surveying waterfalls, lakes and an abundance of wildlife.