CPD: Suspects Fled After Truck Crashed Into Goose Island Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for two people who ran away early Wednesday after a truck crashed into a building in the Goose Island neighborhood.
About 4:05 a.m., the white 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving south when it crashed into the building in the 800 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.
Two males took off after the crash, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.
