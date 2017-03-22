Emma: The Case For Mitchell Trubisky To The Bears

By Chris Emma–

In the third of a three-part look, Chris Emma evaluates how each of the top three quarterback prospects would fit for the Bears. Click here to read about Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and here for a look at Clemson’s Deshuan Watson.

(CBS) Just a month ahead from the NFL Draft, scouts remain divided on what this quarterback class can become.

There’s Deshaun Watson, the leader of Clemson’s run to the championship, who has the NFL wondering if his winning traits can translate from college. There’s DeShone Kizer, the player shouldering the blame for Notre Dame’s 4-8 season, whose concerns stem from the disappointing season.

Then there’s Mitchell Trubisky, a one-year starter at North Carolina, whose inexperience detracts from the fact that he was pretty impressive in 2016. While Watson and Kizer are known commodities, what Trubisky can be remains a mystery. Holding the No. 3 overall pick, the Bears are among teams weighing the quarterback options.

“Who’s to say this quarterback class can’t be one of the best?” Trubisky asked at the NFL Combine. “Only the future will tell. I think there’s a lot of talented guys here and that’s what we’re here to show. Hopefully, it will throughout our careers.”

Trubisky, now 22, lost out on a quarterback battle in 2015 after North Carolina coach Larry Fedora believed senior Marquise Williams would help the team maintain continuity. Trubisky got his chance last season and excelled, throwing for 3,748 yards and completing 68 percent of his passes. He tossed 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

During his time at North Carolina, whether it was as the backup or starter, Trubisky was a football junkie. He embraced the chance to improve by absorbing the film and mastering the playbook. There was little down time as Trubisky worked to improve.

“Put in the extra time, even though you’re not getting the reps in practice with the ones,” Trubisky said. “I would stay after practice and throw to the receivers, throw a lot in the summer and watch extra film. Nobody watched more film than I did in college, just talking from my team’s standpoint and just being prepared, being a student of the game, helping the starter, telling him what I saw, just taking every reps and not taking anything for granted.”

Trubisky’s preparation shows in his game. He’s smart with the football, making sound reads with a defense and using his feet to move throughout the pocket. But it will take NFL teams looking past his one year of experience in a college offense to draft him high.

Set to pick third overall, the Bears will have a chance for Trubisky. They’re searching for a developmental quarterback and could select the upside of Trubisky and grow him as their own.

Though the film is limited, Trubisky’s pocket presence is clear. His work in practice and the film room has allowed him to read a defense, and his strong arm gets the ball down the field. He has a natural passion for the game that any team can work with. After eight years of frustrations with Jay Cutler, the Bears could be inclined to draft a quarterback who makes sound decisions with the football.

Trubisky could become the franchise quarterback the Bears have been seeking for years. As the debate rages on with this quarterback class, he’s plenty confident.

“I would like to be the first quarterback to go,” he said. “I think that’s everyone’s goal and dream. If you’re a natural competitor, you want to be first.

“I feel like I can be that guy. I’m going to carry myself the right way, on and off the field, and I’m just going to go in there and try to earn the respect of everyone I surround myself with.”

