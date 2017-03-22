Fear Of Feds Looms Over Persian New Year Celebration In Chicago

(CBS) — This Saturday marks the celebration of the Persian New Year here in Chicago, but the founder of an annual parade says the U.S. political climate has made some people too scared to go.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

It is called Nowruz and means “new day,” and it marks the beginning of spring for Iranians and many others.

In 2010, Amir Normandi organized the first Chicago Nowruz parade.

This year, he says, people do not feel safe.

“That they think that the immigration or the ICE agents would come and pack them up and deport them. This is their fear,” he says, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Normandi says he’s tried to assuage people’s fears. He says it’s possible some people may have stayed past their visa dates.

“Some people advise us not to even have the parade and the festival in the Federal Plaza.”

But he says it’s his right as an American citizen to celebrate his heritage.

“There is beauty in diversity.”

Donations to stage the event are down, Normandi says.