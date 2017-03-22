Hero Kid, 4, Calls 9-1-1 When Her Mother Has Asthma Attack

(CBS) — She’s a hero, and now she has proof.
The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday honored 4-year-old Aria Koval with an honorary commendation.
Earlier this month, her mother had a severe asthma attack and passed out. So, Aria covered her with a blanket and called 9-1-1.
“My mommy doesn’t feel good and she’s sleeping and I don’t know what to do,” the girl told emergency dispatchers.
Mom Sue Koval says her hero happens to wear a princess dress.
After getting her commendation, Aria inspected the troops during the 16th District roll call.