Hero Kid, 4, Calls 9-1-1 When Her Mother Has Asthma Attack

March 22, 2017 6:09 PM By Bob Roberts
(CBS) — She’s a hero, and now she has proof.

The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday honored 4-year-old Aria Koval with an honorary commendation.

Earlier this month, her mother had a severe asthma attack and passed out. So, Aria covered her with a blanket and called 9-1-1.

“My mommy doesn’t feel good and she’s sleeping and I don’t know what to do,” the girl told emergency dispatchers.

Mom Sue Koval says her hero happens to wear a princess dress.

After getting her commendation, Aria inspected the troops during the 16th District roll call.

 

 

