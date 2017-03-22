Labrador Retriever Wins Top Dog Breed In U.S., Breaking Record

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s 26 years and counting, the Labrador Retriever extends its record run as America’s top dog breed – and the top dog breed in Chicago, too!

The American Kennel Club announced Tuesday the Labrador Retriever holds onto the number one spot on the most popular dog breed list for a record-breaking 26th consecutive year.

The dogs are loved for their loyalty, intelligence and being family-friendly. The Labrador Retriever took the No. 1 spot in Chicago in the rankings, as well as in Washington D.C., Seattle and Boston, among others.

“The Labrador Retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn’t show signs of giving it up anytime soon,” said AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo. “The Lab is such a versatile dog that it’s no wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles. Keep your eye on the Rottweiler, though. It’s been quietly winning hearts over the past decade.”

A surprising dog is rising in the ranks – the Rottweiler.

It moved up to the No. 8 spot, nationally, marking its highest ranking in 20 years. Renowned for their loyalty, confidence and protective instincts, Rottweilers were America’s second-most-popular dog in 1997, but faded to 17th within a decade, as some small breeds surged for a time. But Rottweilers muscled their way back into the top 10 in 2015, CBS News reports.

And in Chicago, the Rottweiler is now at the No. 5 spot.

“I think the Rottweiler’s gaining popularity because people like protective breeds to have in their house and protect their families,” said AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo. “And if the economy is better, it’s easier to afford more dog food and large dogs need more food, so those could be two reasons why.”

Rounding out Chicago’s top five:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. French Bulldog

3. German Shepard

4. Golden Retriever

5. Rottweiler

Nationally, several breeds have been in the top 10 for a decade or more. Some other breeds making sizeable moves in the past decade: Siberian huskies, up from 25th to 12th; great Danes, from 24th to 14th; and Australian shepherds, from 34th to 16th.

But the only breed to rank in the top 10 every decade since the AKC’s 1880s founding? The beagle.

2016 Most Popular Dogs in the U.S.

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepherd

3. Golden Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. Beagle

6. French Bulldog

7. Poodle

8. Rottweiler

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Boxer

For the full 2016 list, click here.

