Lollapalooza Announces 2017 Daily Lineup

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza announced Wednesday the daily lineup for the 2017 four day concert in Grant Park in August.

The 26th annual music festival will feature over 170 artists and bands, on eight stages from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Top performers this year include Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Blink-182, Wiz Khalifa, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Big Sean, Tove Lo, The Killers and more.

Single-day general admission tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. General Admission single-day tickets are priced at $120 plus fees. The general admission pass offers admittance to Grant Park for one day of the festival. Single-day VIP tickets also go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. VIP single-day tickets are priced at $650 plus fees. The VIP ticket offers the same admittance with special access and amenities.

Lolla has grown into an annual festival in Chicago, as well as other countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and France. It remains one of the premier destinations for music fans in the U.S. and abroad.

For the full lineup, check out the list below:

Thursday, Aug. 3

-Muse

-Lorde

-Cage the Elephant

-Wiz Khalifa

-Porter Robinson

-Liam Gallagher

-Migos

-Spoon

-Lil Uzi Vert

-Jon Bellion

-George Ezra

-Capital Cities

-Kaytranada

-Baauer

-The Drums

-A-Trak

-Tritonal

-Gryffin

-CRX

-Temples

-$uicideBoys

-Hippo Campus

-Honne

-Cheat Codes

-Kevin Devine

-Paper Diamond

-Middle Kids

-The Hunna

-Oliver Tree

-Jain

-The O’My’s

-Declan McKenna

-Unlike Pluto

-Atlas Genius

-Arizona

-Gibbz

-Pham

-Michael Blume

-Elohim

-Stanaj

-Kweku Collins

-Max

Friday, Aug. 4

-The Killers

-Blink-182

-DJ Snake

-Run the Jewels

-Foster the People

-Ryan Adams

-Gramatik

-Phantogram

-Tegan and Sara

-Crystal Castles

-Kaleo

-Little Dragon

-3Lau

-Whitney

-Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

-Majid Jordan

-Getter

-The Pretty Reckless

-Slushi

-Cloud Nothings

-Jidenna

-Mura Masa

-Bishop Briggs

-Ookay

-The Districts

-Pup

-Moose Blood

-Skott

-The Lemon Twigs

-Mondo Cozmo

-San Holo

-The Fights

-Saint Jhn

-Bibi Bourelly

-Missio

-Cobi

-Moksi

-Slotrust

-Allan Rayman

-Frenship

-Harriet Brown

-Jesse Malin

Saturday, Aug. 5

-Chance the Rapper

-The XX

-Alt-J

-The Head and the Heart

-Kaskade

-Glass Animals

-Vance Joy

-Mac DeMarco

-Russ

-21 Savage

-Banks

-Sylvan Esso

-Alison Wonderland

-Live

-Royal Blood

-Nghtmare

-Warpaint

-Highly Suspect

-Zara Larsson

-Jai Wolf

-Ephwurd

-Alvvways

-G Jones

-Amine

-Sam Fermin

-The Japanese House

-Leon

-The Shelters

-Blossons

-Jacob Banks

-Michael Christmas

-Flint Eastwood

-Ron Gallo

-Madeintyo

-Young Bombs

-The London Souls

-888

-Wingtip

-Colony House

-Brayton Bowman

-Lady Pills

Sunday, Aug. 6

-Arcade Fire

-Justice

-Big Sean

-The Shins

-Zeds Dead

-Rae Sremmurd

-Tove Lo

-Milky Chance

-Grouplove

-DVBBS

-Borge

-Lil Yachty

-London Grammar

-Rag’N’Bone Man

-Noname

-Joey Basa$$

-Charli XCX

-Car Seat Headrest

-Slander

-Machine Gun Kelly

-6Lack

-Sampha

-Maggie Rodgers

-NF

-Joyride

-Joseph

-Barns Courtney

-Vant

-Grace Mitchell

-Blaenavon

-Lo Moon

-Dirty Audio

-Whethan

-Sofi Tukker

-Xavier Omar

-Boogie

-Wax Motif

-The Walters

-Duckwrth

-Spencer Ludwig

-Flor

-Goody Grace

-Tucker Beathhard