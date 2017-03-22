Man Attempted To Abduct 15-Year-Old Girl In Lockport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl was a victim Monday morning of an attempted abduction while waiting for her school bus in southwest suburban Lockport.
CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more on the story and how police are responding.
A 15-year-old girl was standing near the intersection of Green Garden Place and Oak Avenue waiting at her bus stop around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, when she said a man attempted to pull her into his vehicle.
The man is described as older, with short gray hair.
The girl said she saw him at least once before when she refused his offer for a ride. This time though, she said he got out of his car, grabbed her around the waist and attempted to force her into his vehicle. She was able to break free and run home.
The man then got back into his car and drove away from the scene. He was driving a small, silver four-door sedan with large rust spots, especially on the trunk. The vehicle did not have license plates on it during the abduction attempt.
Deputies have stepped up patrols in the area and have notified school districts about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Department.