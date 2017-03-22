Family Of Girl Victimized On Facebook Live Is Receiving Threats: Community Activist

CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago police question people about the apparent assault of a 15-year-old Lawndale girl — broadcast on Facebook Live — the girl’s family says they’ve received threats.
Some of the threats are online. And community activist Andrew Holmes says people have also harassed the family in their home by ringing their doorbell, asking to see the girl.
Holmes says the girl has been afraid to go back home and that she’s been staying with someone else.
As for the people who have been harassing the family, Holmes says they apparently believe the girl brought the assault on herself.
“You know I think they’re just as guilty as the people who allegedly committed this assault,” he says.
A Chicago police spokesperson says detectives are “in contact with the family to build a timeline of events, interview individuals, and are working with city agencies to make sure that the victim is safe.”