NFL To Vote For Centralized Replay Reviews, Aims To Enhance In-Game Viewing

(CBS) Major changes could be coming to the NFL’s video review system, commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday.

Among items up for consideration at the league’s meetings next week in Phoenix is the possibility to move for centralized replay reviews. Rather than the current system with sideline monitors, the referee would instead view the play from a tablet while discussing the play with the league offices, which would ultimately have the final say.

“This should improve consistency and accuracy of decisions and help speed up the process,” Goodell said in his letter to fans.

The NFL’s replay review system has come under criticism in recent years, with various rules — most notably consideration to what defines a reception — piling on and creating confusion. The league has often been left clarifying the rules in the aftermath. These changes would let league officials have a direct impact.

Goodell also is taking aim at enhancing the in-game viewing experience for fans, which would reduce commercials throughout a game.

“Together with our broadcast partners, we will be working to meaningfully reduce down time and the frequency of commercial breaks in our game,” Goodell said. “We will also be giving our broadcast partners increased flexibility to avoid untimely breaks in the action. For example, we know how annoying it is when we come back from a commercial break, kick off, and then cut to a commercial again. I hate that too. Our goal is to eliminate it.”

League meetings begin on Sunday in Phoenix, with important votes ahead to alter the game experience. Goodell is optimistic changes could please the fans.

“All of these changes are meant to give you more of what you want: a competitive game with fewer interruptions and distractions from the action,” Goodell wrote.

“There is much more work to do in the coming seasons as we continue to listen and learn. But these positive changes are intended to create a better experience for you, our fans.”

