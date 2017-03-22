Quarterback Mark Sanchez Visiting With Bears On Thursday

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) As the Bears configure their situation at quarterback, they’re hosting a first-rounder at Halas Hall.
Make that a 2009 first-rounder, as Mark Sanchez is visiting with the Bears on Thursday in Lake Forest, as first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Sanchez, 30, was the fifth overall pick of the Jets in 2009 and has since played for the Eagles and most recently the Cowboys as well. He would add a veteran presence to Mike Glennon and Connor Shaw, the only two quarterbacks on the Bears’ roster.
The Bears’ plans to select a quarterback in April’s draft remain unchanged, even after bringing in Glennon to start and now potentially signing Sanchez. They could take a developmental quarterback as high as that No. 3 pick.
Sanchez has endured a disappointing NFL career to this point. He owns a 73.9 rating and has as many touchdowns as interceptions — 86.
But Sanchez played a key role in Dallas last season, serving as a mentor for Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott. Given that his reserve role was clear, Sanchez embraced helping Prescott grow as a young quarterback and leading the Cowboys.
Sanchez could be an extension of Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone as the team develops a young quarterback for the future.
It’s just a visit, and Sanchez is free to sign anywhere, but there’s a place for him at Halas Hall.
