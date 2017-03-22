Second Wave Of Mumps Hits Barrington Schools

(CBS) — Barrington is coping with its second outbreak of mumps in the past few weeks.

Health officials have confirmed three new cases at Barrington Middle School, and now families are on alert.

This comes on the heels of an outbreak at Barrington High School earlier this month.

The disease is caused by a virus and spread among people in close contact. That easily describes conditions on school campuses.

Besides the three confirmed cases at Barrington Middle School’s Station Campus, four others are classified as “probable.”

The outbreak comes in spite of the fact the mumps vaccine is 88 percent effective. Administrators report 98 percent of students district-wide have been immunized.

“We have had cases in Barrington of students with and without the vaccine that have contracted it,” principal Craig Winkelman says.

Earlier health officials were investigating a separate break out at Barrington High , with 6 confirmed cases and 16 others classified as “probable.”

High school students say the possibility of exposure remains on their minds.

“I am going to Florida, so I don’t really want to get the mumps,” junior Marino Paganos says.

State law requires in outbreak situations that anyone who isn’t vaccinated remain home from school for 25 days. Fourteen students districtwide now fall in that category.

Parents have been notified through emails and advisories.

School and health officials in Lake and Cook counties now take part in a daily pone briefing on both outbreaks.