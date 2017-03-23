Arrest Of Jewish Man In JCC Threats Does Not Discount The Threats, ADL Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Anti-Defamation League in the Midwest said the fact that a Jewish man was arrested doesn’t diminish the impact of the crime.
After more than 160 bomb threats at Jewish centers in North America, there is some relief, now that an arrest has been made, said the Anti-Defamation League. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports
And the fact that it was a 19-year-old Jewish man?
“This doesn’t make us reanalyze what we have seen as a real uptick in anti-Semitism.”
Lonnie Nasatir is the regional director for the Upper Midwest Region for the Anti-Defamation League.
“I don’t think this should just be discounted now and say, ‘There’s no more anti-Semitism. It was done by a Jewish person,'” Nasatir said. “We’ve seen so much – in terms of cemetery desecration and what we saw at the Loop synagogue here in Chicago.”
The ADL said three Jewish community facilities in Chicago and the suburbs have received bomb threats this year.