Aurora House Fire Displaces 4, Causes $25K In Damages

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at a west suburban Aurora home left four people displaced Sunday night and caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.
A neighbor called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. after seeing flames coming from a rear attic window of the one-story, single-family home in the 600 block of Second Avenue, according to a statement from the Aurora Fire Department. The neighbor went into the home and warned the residents, who were then all able to exit safely.
The blaze was extinguished just more than an hour after firefighters’ arrival, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the home’s four residents with housing after the building was deemed uninhabitable.
Damages to the home and its contents were estimated at $25,000. Fire officials said the probable cause of the fire was accidental.
