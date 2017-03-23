(CBS) Blackhawks playoff tickets go on sale Monday.
The tickets are for Blackhawks home games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000. Customers are limited to four tickets apiece, and refunds will be given for any potential games that are sold but don’t come to fruition.
Leading the Western Conference with 100 points, the Blackhawks are on track to have home-ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Chicago has nine games left, with second-place Minnesota trailing with 94 points and one game in hand.
If the playoffs started today, the Blackhawks would face the Predators in the first round, though there remains plenty of time for that to change in the season’s final weeks.