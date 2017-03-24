76ers Overtake, Hold Off Bulls 117-107

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookies Dario Saric and Shawn Long had career highs in scoring, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-107 win against the desperate Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Saric scored 32 points, extending his double-digit points streak to 22 games, the longest by a rookie this season. He added 10 rebounds. Shawn Long, playing in his ninth career game, had 18 points and seven rebounds.
The 76ers were playing without injured post players Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid, two of their recent high draft picks. Embiid had knee surgery on Friday and is out for the season, while Okafor (knee soreness) is questionable for Sunday at Indiana.
The Bulls remained even with Detroit, which lost at Orlando, for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 36 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
