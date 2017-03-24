Levine: Cubs Rotation Will Feature New Look

By Bruce Levine–

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs threw out a curveball with the announcement of their 2017 starting rotation. As projected, Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta will pitch the first two games of the season in St Louis on April 2 and 4.

After the big two, the rest of the pitching order was somewhat of a surprise. Veteran John Lackey will pitch the third game and the newest addition to the staff Brett Anderson is the fourth starter.

Where is Kyle Hendricks, you ask? He is the No. 5 starter out of Joe Maddon’s shoot. Mike Montgomery was fighting for the rotation spot with Anderson. Because of his versatility, he was deemed more valuable in the bullpen. Anderson had never pitched as a relief pitcher before.

“Look, I am here to get dedicated outs,” Montgomery said. “It really does not matter where or when that is. I am focused on getting ready for the year. Since I have done this before, it will be easier. I am excited about it. We have a really good team. I am looking forward to it.”

Hendricks, who was the starting and winning pitcher when the Cubs won their first pennant in 71 years, made more sense as the five to begin the season. The 2016 MLB ERA leader (2.13) was told that matchups against St Louis and Milwaukee helped shape the rotation being set this way.

Maddon and company did not want lefties Anderson and Lester going back-to-back as this rotation takes form with different teams strengths and weaknesses.

“People always seem to be concerned who is considered the best,” Maddon said. “We are looking at matchups. We are going to break it up a little bit. We had a nice conversation with Montgomery. He has a great attitude about all of this. I Like (the rotation). I like it a lot.”

A reset of the starters could take place at some early juncture. The Cubs have three off days in the first 10 days of the season. Hendricks projects to 200 innings pitched this campaign.

The Cubs have added to his innings load in progressive steps the past two seasons, from 180 to 190 innings pitched.

“Everybody gets hung up on numbers,” Maddon mused. “(Hendricks), of course, is better than a fifth starter. So this is not a pecking order by ability, by any means.”

Montgomery will be considered for the sixth starter spot when the team goes to a quasi-six-man rotation a few times this season. Maddon said that the Cubs could use a sixth man as early as May.

The Cubs have only two off days the entire month. They will play 32 games in 34 days from April 28th through May 31. Eddie Butler will likely start at Triple- A. He has shown well in spring training.

Butler will also be in the mix for a starting job when a sixth man is needed or if an injury occurs to a rotation starter. Butler was acquired from the Rockies in exchange for pitcher James Farris and International Bonus Slot No. 94.

