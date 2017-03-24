Man Should Have Had License Revoked Years Before Crash That Killed 3

CHICAGO (CBS) — State officials said a motorist blamed for a car crash, that killed three members of a northwest suburban family and him, should have had his license revoked years before.
State officials said 21-year-old Piotr Rog should have had his license revoked indefinitely in 2013, but the traffic conviction that would have triggered that was just reported to the state recently, according to the Arlington Heights Post.
Des Plaines Police said Rog had been driving 100 miles per hour when his Mercedes smashed into a car carrying three members of an Arlington Heights family. Rog and the Crawford family were killed. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Piotr Rog was no stranger to having his license taken away. In fact, the 21-year-old man’s license had been suspended four times. He just got it back weeks before he crashed killing three members of the Crawford family and himself.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office now said it recently was notified of another ticketed conviction Rog had in 2013.The conviction would have prompted an automatic indefinite license revocation.