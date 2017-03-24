Police Apologize To Family After Officers Raid Wrong Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said they will pay for repairs after officers raided the wrong home Thursday morning, terrifying a Lawndale family.

Ashanti Franklin said police broke through her apartment door around 6 a.m., showing their weapons, and looking for someone who did not live there.

Police later learned they had entered the wrong apartment. The suspect they were looking for was found in another apartment in the same building on the 2700 block of West Flournoy Avenue, and was arrested on a gun charge.

“The Chicago Police Department is actively working with the affected family, as well as the City of Chicago, to repair a door that was damaged during the incident,” Chicago Police News Affairs said in an email.

According to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the raid was made in error, because the warrant contained the incorrect address information for the suspect.

“Commanders contacted family to apologize and repair the door,” Guglielmi said.

Franklin said that’s not enough. She said officers did not show her the warrant when she asked for it.

“Should I be putting my life in your hands, or should I be afraid of you when I see you? I mean, you came to us and you didn’t have any paperwork, but you want me to allow you into my home. I’m scared,” she said.

Franklin said her landlord already has repaired the door.

The incident apparently was part of a series of targeted raids on Thursday. Supt. Eddie Johnson and Organized Crime Bureau Chief Anthony Riccio were scheduled to discuss the raids at an 11 a.m. news conference on Friday at Police Headquarters.