Record Warmth For Chicago As Temps Soar Past 80

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first weekend of spring in Chicago got off to a record start, as the temperature rocketed past 80 degrees Friday afternoon.
As of shortly before 2 p.m., it was 81 at O’Hare International Airport, topping the record high of 79 for March 24, set in 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
That’s nearly 30 degrees warmer than it was at sunrise, when it was 52 at O’Hare, and temperatures likely will plunge just as quickly later in the day as a cold front moves in from the north.
Before the day is out, temperatures likely will be back in the low 40s, as rain moves in Friday evening.
Over the weekend highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with a mix of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.