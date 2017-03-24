Ryan, Trump Pull Health Care Bill, Canceling Vote

(CBS) — At President Trump’s request, House Speaker Paul Ryan has pulled the GOP’s health care overhaul bill from consideration.
The decision was a humiliating setback for the president and congressional leaders.
The move comes after it became clear Republicans lacked votes to pass the bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act, informally known as Obamacare. In the end, staunch conservatives opposed the bill, contending it didn’t go far enough to repeal the ACA, while moderates were worried that the new bill would leave too many Americans without insurance.
“We are feeling those growing pains today,” Ryan said at a news conference on Friday afternoon. “This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard.”
Ryan appealed to opponents to find common ground.
“We have to do better,” he said. “This is a setback”
A vote had been scheduled for this afternoon, and earlier today, Trump had been demanding an up or down vote on the bill.
After Ryan went to the White House around midday to tell Trump the bill wouldn’t pass, Trump later called the speaker and told him to pull the bill, CBS News reports.
Vice President Mike Pence and Tom Price, the health secretary, went to Capitol Hill to find votes earlier Friday, without success.
According to published reports up to 45 Republican lawmakers were opposed to the plan, leaving the party far short of the 216 votes it needed to pass.