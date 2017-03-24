Spring Has Sprung In Chicago; Welcome Back To The 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday’s weather offered a perfect start to the first spring weekend of the year, as temperatures soared into the 70s in Chicago.

As of shortly before 11 a.m., it was 70 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, headed to a high around 75, according to the National Weather Service.

Let’s not forget Chicago had snow about 10 days ago, so Friday feels like Spring finally has arrived for good.

You know that’s the case when you start seeing the breakfast and lunch crowds eating outdoors, and the food trucks setting up shop in Daley Plaza for the first Food Truck Fest of the year.

Several folks enjoying the warmth said, as soon as they learned temperatures would hit the 70s on Friday, they decided to take the day off. A fisherman from Des Plaines said the weather in the Chicago area is so unpredictable, he wanted to take advantage of it while he could.

“Just out enjoying the nice weather, the water’s warming up, the fish are starting to bite. I took the day off, a vacation day. Come out and enjoy it while it’s here,” Brad Koenig said.

Olivia Juneau said she was “so excited” for the big warmup.

“I love summer in Chicago, it’s just so pretty, and jumping into the lake is just so fun,” she said.

Of course, it’s not even summer yet, but that’s what everyone thinks when they hear 70s in the forecast in March.

Friday’s temperatures will be a short-lived treat, as it will be much cooler and rainy the rest of the weekend, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, Sunday is the only day temperatures are likely be as high as 60 again the rest of the next week.